Television actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide at her home in Indore on Sunday, ANI reported.

The actor was known for her roles in Hindi television serials Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka. Her last show Rakshabandhan was aired on Dangal TV, according to The Indian Express.

Takkar hanged herself at her home in the city’s Sai Bagh Colony, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police M Rahman said that the authorities recovered a suicide note, which suggested that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend. The man, Rahul, is absconding and the police are searching for him, the officer said.

“Her e-gadgets will be probed,” Rahman said. “Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too.”