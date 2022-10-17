Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a first information report on Sunday after an 18-year-old girl was gangraped by two persons in Lucknow on October 15, reported The Indian Express.

The assault took place on Saturday evening when the girl took an auto-rickshaw to return home after her tuition classes, reported NDTV. A male passenger was already in the vehicle when the girl boarded it.

In her complaint the girl alleged that the auto-rickshaw driver and his aide gang-raped her at a secluded place, reported The Times of India. The two men allegedly struck her head and also threatened to kill her if she filed a police complaint, reported the newspaper.

The girl approached a police vehicle after she was left stranded by the two accused persons, and told the authorities about the incident, reported The Times of India. She was told to go home and file a complaint the next day.

On Sunday, the family of the girl lodged a complaint against the incident.

“The victim’s medical examination has been conducted and the report is awaited,” an unidentified police official told The Indian Express. The complainant’s statement will also be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, reported the newspaper.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.