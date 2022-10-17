The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man on the condition that he would have to marry his girlfriend whom he abandoned after learning that she was pregnant, reported Live Law on Monday.

The man, aged 26 years, was booked for rape, kidnapping and cheating. A single judge bench of Justice Bharti Dangre on October 12 noted that he and his girlfriend were in a consensual relationship. The man refused to marry her when she was six months pregnant.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl in January 2020 and abandoned her later, reported The Hindu. The child was later adopted.

A first information report was filed against the man after the woman was arrested for abandoning the child, reported Live Law. The High Court observed that the woman is untraceable, which might be because of the criminal case against her for abandoning the child.

In its bail application, the accused has said that he is ready to marry the complainant, reported Live Law. The man’s parents have also corroborated his statement.

“In the above circumstances, I deem it appropriate to release the applicant on bail subject to compliance that if the victim girl is traced within a short period of one year, he shall solemnise marriage within her, but he shall not be bound by the statement beyond one year,” said the High Court.