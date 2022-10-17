The Centre on Monday suspended Indian Administrative Officer Jitendra Narain with immediate effect after a 21-year-old woman accused him of raping her while he was the chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for strict action against Narain, who is currently the chairperson and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation, a statement said.

The woman in a complaint filed with the police on August 21 accused Narain and another bureaucrat RL Rishi of sexual assault and gangrape, reported The Indian Express. Rishi was posted as the labour commissioner of the archipelago.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was raped on two occasions in April and May at Narain’s residence in Port Blair, reported the newspaper.



The woman said that she was in search of a job and was introduced to Rishi through a hotel owner, PTI reported. Rishi took her to the residence of Narain, where she alleged that she was brutally sexually abused by the two men.

Following her complaint, an first information report was filed at the Aberdeen police station in Port Blair on October 1 against the two officials. Action is also being taken separately by the Special Investigation Team of the Andaman and Nicobar Police, the Centre said in its statement on Monday.

The government added that it is committed to ensuring zero-tolerance “towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially regarding incidents involving women’s dignity”.

Meanwhile, the complainant has asked the police to preserve the CCTV footage from Narain’s residence, which could be used as evidence. She has also requested a Test Identification Parade of the employees present at the home of the official when the assault took place.