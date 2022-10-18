Two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, the police said.

The labourers were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a militant behind the attack was arrested by security forces.

He was identified as Imran Bashir Ganie and is associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police claimed.

The attack on the labourers comes two days after a Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by suspected militants in the Chowdhary Gund area of the Shopian district.

According to the police, the Kashmir Freedom Fighters, a militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack.