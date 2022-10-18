Three days after several men jumped over the walls of Delhi University’s Miranda House College during a Diwali event and allegedly harassed women students, the college has prohibited open events without participants’ registrations, PTI reported on Monday.

“A series of emergency meetings were held to discuss the matter and draw out strategies and examine the gaps in the arrangement,” the college said. “A sub-committee has been formed to revisit the procedures of holding calendar events.”

Multiple videos shared on social media on Saturday showed men scaling the boundary wall and the college gate of Miranda House.

Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time. pic.twitter.com/UkMAuJZKVU — Sobhana (@sobhana__) October 15, 2022

A student had alleged that the men cat-called, groped and shouted sexist slogans on the all-women’s college campus. They also reacted aggressively when the administration tried to prevent them from being on campus, the Women’s Development Cell of the college claimed.

Initially, the police claimed that the men were prevented from entering the college and that the event was held peacefully, but later registered a first information report against unidentified students for trespassing based on videos shared on social media.

On Monday, the management said that all fairs will be intra-college events. All cultural events will have to be organised after 2 pm, it added.

Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the college will support and counsel its students and faculty members to ensure that the institution continues to be viewed as a safe and enabling space, reported The Indian Express.

“On a broader level beyond Miranda House, there is a need for greater sensitisation of men and boys in colleges and universities which is a collaborative work,” Nanda told the newspaper.