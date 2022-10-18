Six persons died on Tuesday after a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed near Uttarakhand’s Garud Chatti, The Indian Express reported. Officials have reached the spot for relief and rescue operations.

An unidentified Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said that the helicopter crashed due to bad weather.

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand Police and teams of NDRF have reached the spot where the helicopter crashed in Phata.



Six people died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/botDsivuDf — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said that an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

“SDRF [State Disaster Response Fund] and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work,” Dhami said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the crash was extremely unfortunate. He added that the Centre is constantly in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and is constantly monitoring the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said he is anguished by the fatal accident. “In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said.