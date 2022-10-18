Six persons died in Uttarakhand’s Phata village on Tuesday after a helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath crashed, ANI reported.

Officials have left for the spot for relief and rescue operations.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the crash was extremely unfortunate. He added that the Centre is constantly in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and is constantly monitoring the situation.

More details are awaited.