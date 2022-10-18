Virendra Bhandari, the father of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was murdered last month, expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation in the case on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The Special Investigation Team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi has been investigating the case since September 25. The SIT team is expected to file the chargesheet in the case soon, reported PTI.

However, Virendra Bhandari said on Tuesday that he wants the Central Bureau of Investigation to take up the case.

Bhandari made the statement while leading a Tiranga march from his home in Pauri district to Rishikesh along with a group of protestors, reported The New Indian. The protestors are urging Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

VIDEO: Father of Ankita Bhandari, who died in a resort in Uttarakhand where she was working, demands CBI inquiry into incident. Locals in Pauri express their support for the cause, say they will keep fighting till justice is delivered. @TheNewIndian_in #news #ankitabhandaricase pic.twitter.com/xfFbM2tehf — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) October 17, 2022

Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh that was owned by Pulkit Arya, son of former Bharitya Janata Party leader Vinod Arya. She went missing on September 18 and a day later Pulkit Arya, along with resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta, filed a missing person report.

However, they later confessed to killing Bhandari by pushing her into a canal after an altercation. Bhandari’s body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh six days after she had gone missing.

On September 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled Vinod Arya and his son Ankit Arya on the orders of state party chief Mahendra Bhatt.

Evidence recovered later, such as WhatsApp messages from Bhandari to a friend, seemed to show that the men were allegedly trying to force Bhandari into prostitution.

However, on Monday, a preliminary forensic examination report of the visceral samples of Ankita Bhandari ruled out sexual assault against her.

“The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed,” an unidentified police officer told the news agency.