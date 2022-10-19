A 38-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly gangraped and assaulted by five men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

The Ghaziabad Police said they have taken four men into custody and said that the accused persons and the women’s family were involved in a property dispute.

According to the police, the woman was found lying on the ground near Ashram Road and was taken to a hospital.

The police added that the woman was returning to Delhi after a birthday party in Ghaziabad and was dropped off at a bus stand by her brother, reported NDTV. While she was waiting for the bus, she was dragged into a car by five men.

“She [initially] said there were two people and then told us later that five people had raped her,” Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said, according to The Indian Express. “Based on her brother’s complaint, a case has been registered.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission of Women said that woman was raped for two days and brutally assaulted, reported ANI.

“She was then put in a sack and left on the road, and was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts,” the women’s panel said in a statement. “The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a very critical condition.”

The panel has asked the Ghaziabad Police to submit a copy of the first information report in the case along with details of arrests made.