A suspected militant who was arrested for the killings of two labourers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district died on Wednesday in firing by another militant, the police said.

The militant, Imran Bashir Ganaie, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having killed two labourers from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. The police had identified him as a hybrid militant and a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Hybrid militants are those who carry out attacks and subsequently continue to pose as civilians.

“Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by Police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and [security forces] at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie [was] killed by firing of another terrorist,” the police said.

Security forces recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition from the site.

#Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the hideout/site of contact. Search still going on. Further details shall follow. (2/2)@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022

On Monday, two labourers, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack by suspected militants. They sustained multiple splinter injuries in the attack, and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they died.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased workers, reported PTI.