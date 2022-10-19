A Class 7 exam question paper in Bihar’s Kishanganj district has referred to Kashmir as a separate country, triggering sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, reported ANI.

The question was asked during the mid-term examinations held between October 12 and October 18 for Classes 1 to 8.

The question in the English exam asked what the citizens of the countries listed in the paper are called and cited an example that citizens of China are called Chinese. What are the citizens of Nepal, England, Kashmir and India called, the paper asked later.

According to Nitish Kumar’s Bihar Education Board, Kashmir is a separate country.



Clearly, RJD’s back seat driving appeasement politics at play.



BJYM will protest against this across all districts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sam0Ne2Osj — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 19, 2022

The examination was conducted by the Bihar Education Project Council, an independent body under the Education Department, according to The Indian Express. Question papers are set in its headquarters at Patna and districts have no role in framing them. Each district has separate question papers for each subject.

Kishanganj District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Gupta said that the lapse occurred due to human error and the Bihar Education Project Council has been informed about it.

An official from the council told The Indian Express that the mistake was due to the “lack of application of mind by the question setters”. The official added that those who framed the question have been issued a show cause notice.

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Singh said that a through investigation will be conducted even if it involves top government officials, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal demanded strict action against those responsible for “such [a] malicious question”.

“We take it as part of a conspiracy,” he claimed. “Such education department officials need to be thoroughly investigated. Kashmir question could be part of a conspiracy to pollute minds of young students.”

He also alleged: “Nitish Kumar is so restless with his desire to become the prime minister that they are inflicting anti-national question papers on the children of Class 7.”