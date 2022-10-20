The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned Amazon India country head for allegedly funding All India Mission, a religious organisation that a complainant claimed was involved in “unlawful practices”, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The child rights body has warned Amit Agarwal, who is also the global senior vice president of Amazon, of legal action if he fails to appear before it for questioning on November 1.

In a notice sent to the company on September 16, the child protection body said it has received a complaint from the non-governmental organisation Social Justice Forum, Arunachal Pradesh, alleging that All India Mission is involved in “unlawful practices” by “illegally converting children in India”.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in its letter to Amazon India had also asked for details about All India Mission and other orphanages funded by it.

“Further, it was requested that you submit an action taken report, within seven days,” the commission had said.

But Amazon India did not respond to the letter and Agarwal was summoned to explain the reasons for the delay in submission of the report and to inform the child rights body about the action taken in the matter.

