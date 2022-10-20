The rupee on Thursday fell 6 paise to an all-time low of 83.06 against dollar in early trade amid continuous foreign capital outflows and a strong US currency in the overseas markets, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the Indian currency had breached the 83 per dollar mark to fall to a record low due to rising crude oil prices in the global market and on signs that strong inflation will keep major central banks firmly in rate-hiking mode. It tumbled 60 paise to close at its lifetime low of 83.02 per dollar.

“A couple of oil and gas public sector undertakings may have made dollar purchases of about $1 billion,” Vice President of Shinhan Bank Kunal Sodhani told Business Standard. “As the USD/INR was trading in a very narrow range of 82 to 82.40 for a couple of trading sessions, liquidity remained quite thin in the market.”

Higher US benchmark also added to the rupee’s weakness. According to dealers, the Reserve Bank of India did not step in to contain the situation, leading to depreciation of the local currency.

Meanwhile, in the equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 315.91 points to 58,791.28 in early trade on Thursday. The broader NSE Nifty fell 90.2 points to 17,422.05

IndusInd Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Maruti were the biggest laggards from the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Nestle, Reliance Industries, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

Globally, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were trading lower.