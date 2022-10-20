The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that a low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next four days, PTI reported.

The weather agency said that the low pressure area has formed over southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to transform into a depression by October 22 and a cyclonic storm by October 24.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till October 22, the India Meteorological Department said. The south interior region of Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to receive rainfall on Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall in some places, is also likely to take place in the Andaman and Nicobar islands till October 22.

Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression by 22nd October morning over Central Bay of Bengal. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 19, 2022

If the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal develops into a cyclone, it will be called Sitrang, The Indian Express reported. This will be the second cyclonic storm to have developed in the Bay of Bengal this year, after Cyclone Asani.

The storm is likely to move westwards and affect north Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

In view of the forecast, the Odisha government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert. These districts are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

Authorities have been directed to stay alert and monitor the situation.