Four persons died and seven were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Thursday after an explosion at a firecracker warehouse, reported India Today. The incident took place on Jaitpur Road in Banmore town where an entire building collapsed due to the blast.

Several persons are also feared to be trapped under the debris. At least one trapped child has been rescued, Morena District Magistrate Bakki Karthikeyan told ANI.

He also said that the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained yet.

“We are investigating whether the blast was due to the gunpowder or due to a gas cylinder exploding,” added Karthikeyan, according to NDTV. “All the injured are critical, they have severe burn injuries.”