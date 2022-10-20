The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to a 21-year-old man, who was aged 16 when he allegedly murdered a Class 2 student of Gurugram’s Ryan International School in 2017, reported Live Law.

On September 8, 2017, the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the school washroom. The postmortem report revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death.

The Gurugram Police had initially arrested a bus conductor for the murder, but a month later, the Central Bureau of Investigation detained the 16-year-old, who was a student of the same school, for the crime.

The accused person murdered the child to get examinations postponed, the CBI alleged and released the bus conductor.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and JK Maheshwari observed that the continued detention of the petitioner till the trial is completed may have adverse effects on him, reported The New Indian Express.

As bail conditions, the court said that the man will remain under the supervision of a probation officer appointed by a sessions judge. The probation officer will report to the court if there is any shortcoming in the conduct of the accused man while he is out on bail.

The bench added: “It is also made clear that the petitioner and his parents would be expected not to create hindrance in the trial of the case and for that matter will not try to contact or communicate with any of the witnesses.”

On Monday, the Juvenile Justice Board had said that the accused person should be tried as an adult, according The New Indian Express. The order was based on opinion of psychologists about whether the petitioner, at the time of the crime, understood the graveness of the offence and its consequences.

In its chargesheet, the CBI had claimed the accused murdered his junior in a bid to get the examinations postponed and a scheduled parents-teachers meeting cancelled.