Actor Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan for allegedly sexually abusing her in 2005, ANI reported on Thursday.

Chopra alleged that the incident took place when Khan had called the actor to his house under the pretext of film narration.

“He [Khan] showed me his genitals and made me touch them,” she claimed.

#WATCH | Sherlyn Chopra files Police complaint, accuses #SajidKhan of sexual harassment-criminal intimidation in '05



Says,"Didn't have courage earlier to file complaint against a big name like him, after #MeToo women stepped forward. He should be jailed"



(Note: Graphic content) pic.twitter.com/dPrC6p4rCF — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Khan was previously accused of sexual harassment in 2018 by actors Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay as part of the #MeToo movement.

He had then stepped down as director of the movie Housefull 4. Following the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association had suspended him for a year.

The filmmaker is currently a contestant in season 16 of Bigg Boss which began airing on October 1. He has been facing criticism for his participation in the reality TV show.

On Thursday, Chopra told ANI that she got the courage to speak about the alleged harassment due to the #MeToo movement when other women “came out fearlessly in the open to share their experiences in front of the media”.

“The question that arises is can a woman not share her pain even years after the incident, obviously she can,” Chopra said. “Back then, I did not have the courage but today I do.”

Meanwhile, an unidentified police official told ABP News that while Chopra’s complaint has been accepted, a first information report against the director has not been filed yet.