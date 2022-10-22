Fifteen persons were killed and over 35 injured after a bus collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district late on Friday, PTI reported.

Collector Manoj Pushp said that the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad when the collision happened on National Highway 30.

15 killed, 40 injured as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur meets with accident in Rewa,Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/WlBCX6RgZY — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 22, 2022

Twelve persons died immediately and two others succumbed while being taken to the hospital, the district collector said. One person died during treatment at the hospital.

Most of those onboard the bus were labourers who were going to their homes for the Diwali festival, PTI reported, citing witnesses.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he has briefed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Adityanath about the accident.

दुर्घटना में घायलों के उपचार का खर्चा मध्यप्रदेश सरकार वहन करेगी। मामूली रूप से घायल यात्रियों को प्रारंभिक उपचार के बाद बस द्वारा प्रयागराज रवाना कर दिया गया है। पार्थिव देह को ससम्मान प्रयागराज भेजा जा रहा है। इस दुःखद परिस्थिति में हम मृतकों के परिजनों के साथ खड़े हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2022

“Those passengers with minor injuries have been sent to Prayagraj in two buses overnight, after getting treatment.” Chouhan’s office wrote in a tweet. “Critically injured passengers are getting treated free of cost at MP’s Rewa Medical College.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died. Those injured will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 each, his office said.

Adityanath also offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.