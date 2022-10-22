Ten unknown men allegedly gangraped a 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, the police said on Saturday, according to PTI.

The accused men allegedly stopped the woman and her boyfriend near the old aerodrome, beat up the boyfriend, took the woman to a secluded spot and raped her. The men also robbed the woman of her mobile and wallet and ran away from the spot.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation was underway to identify the men who raped the woman.

“Police were informed by the family of the friend who was with the survivor and managed to escape,” Shekhar said, the Hindustan Times reported. “We have formed an SIT led by a Sadar sub-divisional police officer. We have some leads and we are working on it. A few people have also been questioned.”

Twelve persons have been detained for interrogation, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Dilip Khalko, PTI reported.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said that those accused of the gangrape in Chaibasa will not be spared.

“The state government has been taking prompt action in such cases and will do it in the Chaibasa incident as well,” said party spokesperson Mohan Karmakar.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s resignation over the incident.

Former Chief Minister Raghubir Das claimed that the current Jharkhand Mukti Morcha dispensation is insensitive towards rapes that have happened in the state for three years.