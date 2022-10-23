An Adivasi community health officer was allegedly raped at knifepoint at her workplace near the Manendragarh city in Chhattisgarh, PTI reported on Saturday.

The incident took place at a sub-health centre at the Chhipchhip village on Friday afternoon, Station House Officer at the Jhagrakhand Police Station Dipak Saini said. The woman filed a complaint on Saturday morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nimesh Baraiya said that the woman was alone at the health centre at the time of the incident, ANI reported. “The accused arrived at the centre and forcibly tied her up,” he said. “One accused raped her while two others supported the crime.”

The Jhagrakhand station house officer alleged that the accused persons filmed the act before fleeing the spot.

The police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy and two of his associates in the case. Another person alleged to have been involved in the crime is absconding, an unidentified official told PTI.

The police have filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Arms Act and Information Technology Act.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party protested against the state government outside the Jhagrakhand police station, and sought strict action against the accused persons. Manendragarh MLA Vinay Jaiswal, who is a Congress leader, also visited the police station and sought strict action against the accused person.