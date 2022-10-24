Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday directed vice chancellors of nine state universities to submit their resignations, citing a Supreme Court verdict.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar on October 21 held that the search committee that recommended appointing Rajasree MS as the vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was in violation of University Grants Commission norms, reported The Indian Express.

The court said that according to the University Act 2015, the committee should unanimously nominate three persons for the role, but it had only recommended Rajasree’s name. The judges set aside her appointment.

In a letter to the vice chancellors on Sunday, Khan said the Supreme Court verdict was applicable to other universities too.

Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021) Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala(see image) to tender resignation: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/tsT5tQ9NJr — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 23, 2022

Khan has sought the resignation of vice chancellors of University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Adbul Kalam Technology University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

The vice chancellors of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, University of Calicut and Cochin University of Science and Technology have been asked to resign as their search committees had non-academic members, according to The News Minute. For the rest, the search committees only recommended one name instead of three.

Khan has asked the vice chancellors to tender their resignations by 11.30 am on Monday.

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Dr Gopinath Ravindran has said he would not resign.

“A case is pending in the Supreme Court pertaining to my appointment,” he told reporters. “Let the governor sack me. The directive is very unusual.”

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is the main constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Alliance, alleged in a statement that the governor’s decision was “Sangh Parivar conspiracy to weaken Kerala’s resistance against the saffronisation of the education sector”.

“The governor’s move is part of a conspiracy to destroy the state’s higher education and part of the Union Government’s common agenda to torpedo the state’s developmental schemes,” it added.

Hours before the governor’s decision, the Left Democratic Alliance government had announced a series of campaigns, including mass protests, against Khan, accusing him of making a move to implement “Sangh Parivar agenda” in the state universities.

The control of universities has been a point of contention between the governor and the LDF government, according to The Indian Express.

On October 15, Khan had withdrawn 15 nominees from the senate of Kerala University in his capacity as its chancellor. He took the decision as they did not attend senate meetings for proposing nominees for the next vice chancellor.

Last month, the Kerala Assembly had passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to curtail the powers of the governor in appointing vice chancellors.