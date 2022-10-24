A 23-year-old journalist died in Chennai on Sunday after he fell into an under-construction stormwater drain in the city’s Ashok Nagar area, The Hindu reported.

The journalist, S Muthukrishnan, worked with the digital team of the Puthiya Thalaimurai news channel.

On Saturday, the journalist was walking on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai from the Ekkatuthangal area towards Ashok Nagar. He fell into a drain near the Kasi Theatre while trying to cross it, and sustained serious injuries due to protruding iron rods at the site.

Muthukrishnan was later taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital. However, he did not respond to treatment and died on Sunday, the police said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the journalist’s family, according to The News Minute. Out of this amount, Rs 2 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while the remaining Rs 3 lakh will be given from a state welfare scheme for journalists.