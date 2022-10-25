Seven persons were killed in Bangladesh after Cyclone Sitrang made landfall in the South Asian country on Monday night, reported Bdnews24.

The deaths took place in Dhaka, Cumilla, Charfesson, Bhola and Narail districts as the storm battered parts of the country. While six persons, including a four-year-old girl, died after trees fell on them, one died in a wall collapse incident.

Sitrang made landfall between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in the south-central district between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday, PTI reported, citing the meteorological department in West Bengal.

The cyclone brought heavy rainfall with strong winds in the coastal districts of the country, causing fears that many houses and crops have been damaged, officials from Bangladesh’s meteorological department said, reported The Daily Star. Power outages were also reported in some areas.

Around 600 roadside trees fell in different districts, according to the the central control room of the fire department in Dhaka.

The weather department said that that maximum wind speed was 88 km per hour as against 110 km per hour projected earlier. The cyclone is likely to weaken into a depression and then into a low pressure by Tuesday evening, it added.

However, as a precautionary measure, thousands of residents were shifted from vulnerable areas ahead of the cyclone making landfall.

“We gave shelter to 24 lakh people during Cyclone Amphan,” minister Enamur Rahman had said on Monday afternoon. “This time we aimed to shift 25 lakh people.”

In India, the cyclone skirted off West Bengal but brought moderate to heavy rainfall to many of its coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.