Rishi Sunak on Tuesday was appointed as the 57th prime minister of the United Kingdom after he was invited to form a government by King Charles III, the BBC reported.

Sunak was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday. In a closed-door meeting with the leaders, Sunak had said he would prioritise “policies not personalities”, starting with a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

“Colleagues, we have got an economic crisis and a political crisis,” the former finance chief had said, according to The Telegraph. “The public will hold us accountable for it – unless we fix it now. And we can. We have got time before the next election. We have got the talent, the energy and the ideas. But we get one shot, no second chances.”

Sunak is the first British Asian to become the prime minister of the United Kingdom and the second person to be appointed to the post in less than two months. At 42, he is also the youngest British prime minister ever.

Sunak, born to Indian immigrants, garnered the support of 193 MPs, while his Conservative Party rival Penny Mordaunt got the backing of only 26 MPs before she announced her withdrawal on Monday.

Each candidate required the support of at least 100 MPs to remain in the contest.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said it was clear that Sunak had “no mandate” and renewed calls for a general election, according to The Guardian.

“The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak as prime minister without him saying a single word about how he would run the country and without anyone having the chance to vote,” she added.