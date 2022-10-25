Rishi Sunak, who is set to be sworn in as the next prime of the United Kingdom, on Monday said that the Conservatives must “unite or die”, The Guardian reported.

He was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday. In a closed-door meeting with the leaders, Sunak said he would prioritise “policies not personalities”, starting with a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

“Colleagues, we have got an economic crisis and a political crisis,” the former finance chief said, The Telegraph reported. “The public will hold us accountable for it – unless we fix it now. And we can. We have got time before the next election. We have got the talent, the energy and the ideas. But we get one shot, no second chances.”

Sunak will be sworn in as the prime minister on Tuesday, after his predecessor, Liz Truss, holds her final Cabinet meeting and travels to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles. Sunak will then meet with the monarch and deliver a speech outside the prime minister’s official residence in 10 Downing Street in London.

Sunak will be the first British Asian to become the prime minister of the United Kingdom and the second person to be appointed to the post in less than two months. At 42, he will also be the youngest British prime minister ever.

Sunak, born to Indian immigrants, garnered the support of 193 MPs, while his Conservative Party rival Penny Mordaunt got the backing of only 26 MPs before she announced her withdrawal.

Each candidate required the support of at least 100 MPs to remain in the contest.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said it was clear that Sunak had “no mandate” and renewed calls for a general election, The Guardian reported.

“The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak as prime minister without him saying a single word about how he would run the country and without anyone having the chance to vote,” she added.