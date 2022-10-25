Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has stopped working for users across India and around the world.

Users complained on social media that they are unable to send or receive messages. A message on top of the app says it is “connecting” to the server.

Service status website Downdetector said 25,880 users have reported an outage as of 1.10 pm in India.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for WhatsApp’s parent company Meta said.

Users in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Italy, have also reported that they are not receiving new messages or able to send any.