Authorities in the Goalpara district of Assam have sealed a museum dedicated to the Miya Muslim community on allegations of wrongful use of the premises, officials told Scroll.in.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Assam have been demanding that the Miya Museum located at Dapkarbhita in the Lakhipur area of Goalpara be shut down, reported The Hindu. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also threatened legal action.

Assam | Goalpara district admin today sealed Miya Museum inaugurated on Oct 23 in Dapkarbhita village.



As per Goalpara Dy Commissioner's direction, we've sealed the house built under PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin), inside which Miya Museum was opened: R Gogoi, CO pic.twitter.com/Hs64Qtd1ee — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

The museum was inaugurated on October 23 and contained antiquated items of the Miya community – marginalised Bengal-origin Muslims of the state who settled in Assam in the late 1890s after they were brought by the British for commercial farming.

In a notice dated October 24, the District Rural Development Agency of Goalpara stated that the house where the museum has been set up was handed over as part of the central government’s housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

However, setting up a museum does not fall under the motive and guidelines of the scheme, the district administration stated. The authorities have asked the museum management to submit its response to the notice immediately to the local block development officer.

Also read: From history to lungis: How this Assam politician is battling for a distinct Miya Muslim identity

Speaking to reporters earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma had questioned the motive of setting up the museum as he said that the artefacts represented Assamese culture in general, and nothing specific to the Miya community, reported Northeast Live.

“They must prove to government that nangol [plough] is used only by Miya people and not others... otherwise case will be registered,” ANI quoted him as saying.

BJP MLA from eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan, had earlier said that the museum should be “brought down”, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

Former BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev has demanded that the museum be closed down immediately and Assam should be saved from “Bangladeshi Muslims,” reported News18.

The museum was proposed by Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed in 2020. He had requested the state government to set it up at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a centre in Guwahati showcasing the state’s cultural heritage.

The museum would reflect the culture and heritage of the communities living in the char-chaporis (sandbars or river islands), of Assam, he had said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the state’s Health and Education Minister at the time, had said that he would not allow such “distortion” of culture.

“In my understanding, there is no separate identity-and culture in Char Anchal of Assam as most of the people had migrated from Bangladesh,” Sarma had tweeted in 2020. “Obviously, in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, which is the epitome of Assamese culture, we will not allow any distortion.”