J&K: Foreign militant shot dead near LoC in Kupwara, say police
Another gunfight is underway in Baramulla district, the police said.
A suspected foreign militant was shot dead by security forces near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police said.
Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the suspected militant, according to the Kashmir Zone Police.
Meanwhile, another gunfight is underway at the Wanseeran Taripora area of Baramulla district.
More details are awaited.