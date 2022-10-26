The Karnataka High Court has rejected a default bail application filed by one of the accused persons in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, Live Law reported on Wednesday.

Hrishikesh Devadikar had filed a plea contending that he was fit to be released on a default bail as the chargesheet against him had not been filed within 90 days of his arrest by a Special Investigation Team on January 9, 2020.

However, at a hearing on October 21, a single bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that Devadikar was not entitled to the benefit as the chargesheet against him had been filed at a time when he was absconding, according to The Indian Express.

Justice Govindaraj said that after Devadikar was arrested, the Special Investigation Team had sought an extension of 180 days to file an additional chargesheet in the case.

“The SIT submitted an additional charge sheet against Devadikar on June 25, 2020 within the said extended period, and hence there is no question of statutory/default bail,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj noted in his order, reported The Indian Express.

Lankesh, a journalist known for her strident views against Hindutva politics, was shot dead at her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Her killing had sparked protests around the country, and was seen by many as another in a spate of attacks that have targeted activists and writers critical of the right wing. At least 12 people have been arrested in the case.

Devadikar was arrested from Jharkhand and is allegedly linked to a Hindutva outfit, Sanatan Sanstha, and its affiliate, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, according to The Indian Express. The Special Investigation Team has accused Devadikar to be one of the key plotters in the case and alleged that he provided training and guns to the shooters.