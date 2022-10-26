The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said it will recommend the Coimbatore car blast case to the National Investigation Agency, the Hindustan Times reported.

The government said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the possible national and international ramifications of the incidents.

On Sunday, an explosion took place near a temple in Ukkadam, a sensitive area of the city, in a car that contained liquified petroleum gas cylinders and some other materials, including nails. A man identified as Jamesha Mubeen was driving the car and was killed in the explosion.

During the investigation, the police recovered explosive materials such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur, and charcoal from Mubeen’s home, raising questions if the explosion was part of a terror plot.

Five persons have been arrested in the case so far. They have been identified as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27).

After the arrests, an unidentified police official had told The Indian Express that Mubeen had been questioned by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka, which had killed 269 persons, including 11 Indians.

On Wednesday, Coimbatore Police Commissioner Balakrishnan said that the department is yet to be informed about transfer of the case to the National Investigation Agency.

“Tamil Nadu CM has recommended NIA probe...Once we get all communication, we will follow procedure,” Balakrishnan said, according to ANI. “As of now, the accused have been taken into custody. We will be doing a custodial investigation and the investigation will proceed.”

Balakrishnan added that in the investigation done so far it has emerged that bought many items used in the blast were bought online.