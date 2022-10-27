The Cyberabad Police said on Wednesday that it has begun an investigation into allegations by four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to lure them into its fold with large sums of money, The Quint reported.

The four MLAs – P Rohit Reddy, Bheeram Harshavardhan Reddy, P Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju – were seen at a farmhouse in the Aziz Nagar area of Cyberabad.

City Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said that the legislators told the police that they were being lured to join the BJP. “Based on their complaint, we reached the farmhouse and found three persons including a [Hindu] priest from Himachal Pradesh and his disciple from Tirupati and a local Hyderabad-based businessman,” he said.

The police chief said that the MLAs were offered money, contracts and posts to lure them to join the BJP.

Four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs claim the BJP tried poaching them. A complaint regarding “prompting unlawful defection practice” has been lodged by the MLAs, Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra said. The complaint was lodged by Tandoor MLA of TRS ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/RbHeSq2aTE — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) October 26, 2022

Three persons – a Hindu seer named D Simhayaji, his disciple Satiesh Sharma and businessman Nandakumar – have been taken into custody in connection with the matter.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy claimed that Nandakumar is a close aide of Union minister G Kishan Reddy.

Union minister ‘Kishan Reddy’ close aid caught red handed in today’s Amit Shah’s failed operation of buying MLAs! 👇 pic.twitter.com/KgJP1kIpGb — YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 26, 2022

A police complaint was filed by P Rohit Reddy, who owns the farmhouse where attempts were allegedly being made to poach the MLAs, according to NDTV.

Late on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with the four MLAs.

G Kishan Reddy denied that the BJP had any role in the alleged poaching of the MLAs. “The BJP is not involved in this,” he said, according to The Quint. “Why do we need these MLAs? This is a diversion created by the TRS to win the Munugode seat.”

A bye-election for the Munugode constituency in the Nalgonda district is slated to be held on November 3.

Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party also claimed that the BJP tried to lure its MLAs in Delhi and Punjab to switch sides. The party proposed votes of confidence in the two state Assemblies, and won them.

In both cases, the BJP denied that it had lured legislators to join its fold.