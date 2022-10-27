The Telangana government on Wednesday rejected an appeal to revoke jailed MLA T Raja Singh’s detention orders, reported The News Minute.

“The government, after careful examination of the representation, has observed that there are no valid grounds and reasons made out therein to set aside/revoke the detention orders,” the order read.

Singh’s advocate K Karuna Sagar said that the rejection order is not final and will be challenged before the High Court. “This order won’t affect the pending writ petition,” he added.

Singh was detained on August 25 for making allegedly derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad that had led to large-scale protests in Hyderabad. He was also suspended from the party. Singh had claimed that his comments were part of a video posted in reaction to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show held in Hyderabad on August 20.

On September 29, Singh’s wife Usha Bai had appealed to revoke the detention order, reported The New Indian Express. On October 20, she had moved the Telangana High Court seeking his release, The Hindu reported. A bench of Justices A Abhishek Reddy and Juvvadi Sridevi had directed the government to file the counter affidavit by October 28.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police on Wednesday opposed Usha Bai’s plea saying that there are 101 criminal cases against the legislator since 2004, out of which 18 were communal offences, reported The News Minute.