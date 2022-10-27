The Supreme Court last week refused to entertain Amnesty International India’s plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s attachment of the charitable trust’s bank accounts worth Rs. 1.54 crore, saying that the adjudicating authority in Prevention of Monday Laundering Act cases has already passed a provisional order, Live Law reported on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued the order on October 7 in connection with the case related to alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, by the Indian arm of the global organisation. The law regulates foreign donations to non-governmental organisations.

Amnesty has denied any wrongdoing.

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, who was hearing Amnesty International India’s case last week, said that the dismissal of the plea is not a reflection on its merits and demerits, Live Law reported.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the accused entities for allegedly receiving foreign contributions illegally.

In September 2020, Amnesty India had said it was forced to shut its operations as the Indian government had frozen its bank accounts. The group had said its “lawful fundraising model” was being portrayed as money laundering because Amnesty India had challenged the “government’s grave inactions and excesses”.

The Centre had described the allegations as unfortunate, exaggerated and “far from the truth”. Amnesty’s “glossy statements” about humanitarian work and speaking truth to power were nothing but a “ploy to divert attention” from their activities, which were in “clear contravention” of Indian laws, the government had said.