A militant was killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, the police said.

The gunfight took place at the Asthan Marg in Kulgam’s Kausarnag area.

“Search still going on,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. “Further details shall follow.”

