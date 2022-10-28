Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that some non-governmental organisations misuse foreign funds to carry out anti-national activities and religious conversions.

He also alleged that some NGOs were engaging in politically-motivated opposition to welfare schemes and were creating roadblocks in development.

The home minister made the statement on the first day of a two-day “Chintan Shivir” or brainstorming session of chief ministers, state home ministers and state police chiefs. The event is being held in the Surajkund area of Haryana’s Faridabad district.

“In 2020, the Union government introduced a legal amendment to create an effective monitoring mechanism to prevent the misuse of foreign funds,” Shah said. “We have succeeded to a large extent in preventing such misuse. I am happy about this, and am certain that we will be able to take this further ahead in the coming days.”

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act lays down conditions under which civil society organisations can receive funds from abroad. It reduces the limit of usable foreign contribution for administrative expenses from 50% to 20% and prevents transfer of foreign funding to any other person. It also empowers the government to cancel the FCRA certificate of an organisation.

In April, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Act, and held that receiving foreign donations cannot be an absolute or vested right.

‘All states to have NIA office by 2024’

Meanwhile, Shah said on Thursday that an office of the National Investigation Agency will be set up in each state by 2024, so that the government could create an effective anti-terrorism network.

“Keeping in mind the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, we have carried out major changes to the National Investigation Agency Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the home minister said. “Under the UAPA, the NIA has been given the power to declare a person as a terrorist.”

मोदी सरकार की आतंकवाद के खिलाफ जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति है। इसके लिए NIA व अन्य एजेंसियों को मजबूत किया गया है।



मोदी सरकार 2024 तक देश के हर राज्य में NIA की शाखा बना कर एक दृढ़ आतंकवाद-रोधी नेटवर्क बनाने की दिशा में काम कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/3utn1fL9DR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 27, 2022

Shah said that although law and order is a state subject, several crimes have become “borderless” due to the advancement of technology. He added that success in the prevention of crime can be achieved only if all states work together and form a common strategy.

The home minister also said that he was examining possible changes to the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. “Very soon, we will bring new drafts of the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure before the Parliament,” he said.