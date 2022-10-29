At least 25 persons were injured in Bihar’s Aurangabad city after a fire broke out at a house in the early hours of Saturday, PTI reported.

The incident took place in the city’s Shahganj locality around 2.30 am, when family members of a man named Anil Goswami were cooking for the festival of Chhath Pooja.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and tried to put out the blaze. However, the fire intensified and there was a loud cylinder blast at the spot, according to NDTV.

Some of the injured persons have been admitted to the Aurangabad Sadar Hospital, while some others have been admitted to private nursing homes.

Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar Singh said that the administration has not yet confirmed the reason for the fire. However, Goswami said that the fire started because of a gas explosion, he said.