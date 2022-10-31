Millions of Instagram users in several parts of the world had trouble accessing the social media platform on Monday evening, while many of them received messages saying that their accounts have been suspended.

“We suspended your account on October 31, 2022,” the message read, according to screenshots posted by users on Twitter. “There are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.

anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI33sM2MOD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 31, 2022

.@Instagram My account has been suspended for no reason. I haven’t posted in over a month! Please help. pic.twitter.com/lwgR6RKyEJ — Elijah (@thatelijahguy) October 31, 2022

At 7 pm Indian time, Downdetector, a portal that detects outages on websites, showed more than 7,720 reports of outages on Instagram.

According to The Verge, the outage seemed to be concentrated among iPhone users, with many complaining that their Instagram application crashed after an update.

In a statement, Instagram said that it was looking into the issue that was preventing users from accessing the platform.

“We are aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” the Meta-owned company said in a statement. “We are looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”