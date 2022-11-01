Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai and several other districts in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours. A holiday was declared for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday, reported The News Minute.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next five days.

Chennai witnessed flooding on General Patterson Road, Walltax Road, Eldams Road, Anna Salai and several other areas, leading to traffic congestion.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rainfall lashes Chennai this morning, visuals from Purasaivakkam area.



As per IMD, Chennai to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. pic.twitter.com/NwjVxyhAWm — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

The India Meteorological Department said that the heavy rainfall will be impacted due to the influence of cyclonic circulation over north Sri Lanka and neighbouring areas.

A bulletin warned that heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Theni and Dindigul on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Rameswaram received the highest rainfall of 5 centimeters followed by Paramakudi 4 centimeters, reported The New Indian Express.