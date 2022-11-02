Four suspected militants were killed in two separate gun fights with the security forces in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Three militants were killed in Pulwama’s Awantipora, while one was killed in Anantnag’s Bijbehara, the police said.

Among the three militants killed in the Khandipora area of Awantipora, one was identified as Mukhtar Bhat, a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“As per source, he [Bhat], along with a foreign terrorist, was going for fidayeen [suicide attack] on security forces camp,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said. “The Awantipora police and the Army averted a major terror incident.”

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the militants killed in Awantipora were involved in several attacks. This includes the killing of an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force and two Railway Protection Force officials.