Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for turning Delhi into a gas chamber, saying that there has been a 19% rise in stubble burning in Punjab as compared to last year.

“Just today [Wednesday], Punjab saw 3,634 [farm] fires,” Yadav said in a series of tweets. “There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber.”

Sample this: As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6% drop.



Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires.



There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber.



Wondering how? Read on... pic.twitter.com/Nh8fYN9gnf — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 2, 2022

Air quality deteriorates sharply in the winter months in Delhi, which is often ranked the world’s most polluted capital. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, along with falling temperatures, decreased wind speed and emissions from industries and coal-fired plants contribute to air pollution.

The minister’s comments came on the day when Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 376, in the “very poor” category at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The average AQI has further worsened to 419 at 8 am on Thursday. A haze of toxic smog enveloped the national capital.

An air quality index ranging between 301 and 300 falls under the “very poor” category while a reading between 401 and 500 is considered “severe”. A reading of above 400 can affect healthy persons and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences’ SAFAR, or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, that shows real-time figures, the air quality index stood at 396 at 8.40 am on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported its worst air pollution since December 26 last year as it recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 424 at 4 pm. On December 26, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 459.

This is how air pollution looks like in Delhi right now. 😔



While our leaders are busy in elections in Gujarat, people are dying here in Delhi. 😢



Less than 1% of the population in Delhi concerns about it. 99% thinks that this is new normal to live with pollution. pic.twitter.com/wfRk0ly4Sm — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) November 3, 2022

On Wednesday, Yadav accused the Aam Aadmi Party that rules Delhi and Punjab of carrying out a scam.

He alleged that the Punjab government bought 1.2 lakh crop residue management machines from Rs 1,347 crore given by the Centre in five years. He alleged that 11,275 of these machines have gone missing. “Money utilisation shows clear incompetence,” he said.

He also alleged that the Punjab government “chose to sit with” about Rs 492 crore of funds given by the Centre for crop residue management machines, forcing farmer to resort to stubble burning.

“The chief minister of Punjab has failed to even provide relief to farmers in his own turf of Sangrur,” he added. “Last year [September 15-November 2] farm fires in Sangrur stood at 1,266. This year they have shot up by 139% rising to 3,025.”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is the MLA from Sangrur.

Smog envelops Delhi-NCR, air quality turns severe in several parts of the national capital as air pollution worsens.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) pic.twitter.com/AtTyVfPtTI — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

On Thursday, levels of the PM2.5 fine particles in the air was 245 micrograms per cubic meter, according to SAFAR.

Particulate matters smaller than 2.5 microns (or about ten-thousandth of an inch) are particularly dangerous to human health. Such particles are small enough to travel deep into the respiratory system, potentially impairing lung function.

To be considered safe, the National Ambient Air Quality Standards require PM2.5 concentration in air to be less than 60 micrograms per cubic metre in any given 24-hour period.

Amid a sharp spike in pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management on October 29 had directed authorities in the National Capital Region to immediately implement restrictions under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan – a step-by-step emergency measures to fight the pollution.

Under stage III, restrictions include a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects concerning national security, defence, railways and metro rail, among others.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had urged the Delhi government to close schools till air quality improves.