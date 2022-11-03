Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured on Friday after an unidentified assailant fired shots at him during a rally in Wazirabad, Dawn reported.

According to Geo News, the bullet hit Khan’s leg.

Visuals shared on social media showed an injured Khan being moved to a vehicle with the help of his security team.

Imran Khan survives an attack Alhamdollilah - he has been hurt by a burst from a pistol - reportedly 6 shots fired - seen being shifted from the container into an armoured jeep. courtesy #Geo . The attacker been arrested . #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/liVILWurUu — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) November 3, 2022

Senator ⁦@FaisalJavedKhan⁩ is injured along with ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ but safe now. May Allah protect everyone. pic.twitter.com/VrjizaOIGB — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 3, 2022

Besides Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha were also injured.