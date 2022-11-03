Imran Khan injured after unknown assailant opens fire during Wazirabad rally
The bullet hit Khan’s leg, according to a media report.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured on Friday after an unidentified assailant fired shots at him during a rally in Wazirabad, Dawn reported.
According to Geo News, the bullet hit Khan’s leg.
Visuals shared on social media showed an injured Khan being moved to a vehicle with the help of his security team.
Besides Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha were also injured.