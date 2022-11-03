Four staff members of a hospital were suspended in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pafter a video showed a badly injured man lying on the floor of an emergency ward, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The video showed a man whose face was covered in blood lying on the floor, and a dog trying to lick from a pool of blood next to him. No doctors or nurses could be seen in the video shot at the Kushinagar district hospital.

The patient has been identified as 24-year-old Bittu, who lives in a village within the Jatah Bazaar police station limits. “He was brought to the hospital after he met with a road accident,” an unidentified official told The Indian Express. “Because he was unconscious, it could not be found how the accident happened.”

Chief Medical Superintendent Satendra Kumar Verma said that two sweepers and two ward boys have been suspended in connection with the matter.

“The patient was brought by the UP government ambulance service,” he said. “He had very severe injuries on the head. He was falling over and was given a bed. Then three-four other patients came at the same time, so the doctor and pharmacist had gone away.”

The patient was later referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur, Verma said, according to NDTV. An inquiry headed by additional district magistrate Devi Dayal Verma has been initiated into the case, officials said.

The Congress criticised the state government in connection with the matter. “Beyond advertisements worth crores of rupees, this is the reality of government facilities under [Chief Minister Adityanath]” it said.