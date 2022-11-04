Eleven persons, including two children, were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, reported PTI. The accident occurred between Gudgaon and Bhaisdehi.

“Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler died on the spot in the accident that took place around 2 am,” Betul Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivraj Singh Thakur told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Initial investigation suggested that the car rammed into the bus after its driver fell asleep while driving. The police have registered a case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Friday. “Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the for the families of the victims while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.