Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was on Friday shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Amritsar city, ANI reported.

Suri was attacked near a temple where he and some other leaders of the party were protesting, the police said.

Visuals by NDTV showed a man running after shooting the Shiv Sena leader.

Video | Man Who Shot Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Seen Running Away https://t.co/bTocNgkRo2 pic.twitter.com/K2VXZdZxrS — NDTV (@ndtv) November 4, 2022

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that Suri was taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there. He added that the police have filed a case of murder and arrested a man named Sandeep Singh Sunny, according to ANI.

Yadav said that the Shiv Sena leader was holding a sit-in protest in connection with a dispute involving the management of the city’s Gopal Mandir. “The assailant has a garment shop there,” he said. “He fired bullets from his licensed .32 bore-revolver, some of which hit Suri and he was taken to hospital immediately.”

The chief of the Congress’ state unit Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the attack and said that law and order was going from bad to worse in Punjab. “Political differences apart, violence is unacceptable,” he said, “Culprits must be brought to book.”