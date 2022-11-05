Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter in independent India, died on Saturday at his home in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur, PTI reported. He was 106.

Negi was the first person to cast his vote when India held its first general elections in October 1951. On November 2, he cast his last vote through postal ballot for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Negi was also a brand ambassador for the Election Commission.

Himachal Pradesh | 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of Independent India, exercised his right to franchise for the 34th time for the 14th Assembly Elections through a postal ballot at his residence in Kalpa today. pic.twitter.com/ZtFtKoET5C — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

“Not just the first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in democracy,” the poll body said on Friday. “We are eternally grateful for his service to the nation.”

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq said that Negi will be cremated with full state honours, according to PTI.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Ramesh offered his condolence to Negi’s family.

स्वतंत्र भारत के पहले मतदाता और हमारे किन्नौर जिला से संबंध रखने वाले श्याम सरन नेगी जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।



शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/JzFXrtyeUH — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 5, 2022

He said the thought of Negi exercising his right to vote a few days ago will always make him emotional.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Negi and said that he had voted more than 30 times in his life, according to PTI.

“Even before his demise, he discharged his duty,” Modi said. “His outlook towards democracy will inspire the country’s youth.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Negi will always remind us of our obligation towards the nation.

“The demise of India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi is sad news,” he wrote in a tweet. “He has seen the country take its first breath in a free sky and held on to the strings of democracy till his last breath.”

आज़ाद भारत के पहले मतदाता, श्याम सरन नेगी जी का निधन एक दुःखद समाचार है।



उन्होंने देश को स्वतंत्र आसमान में पहली सांस लेते देखा था, और अपनी आख़िरी सांस तक लोकतंत्र की डोर को थामे रखा।



नेगी जी हमें सदा देश के प्रति हमारे दायित्व की याद दिलाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/zYsjRaygyi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2022

