The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre’s decision to grant a 10% quota to persons from Economically Weaker Sections in admissions and jobs, observing that it does not violate the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution bench was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the reservation. Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala upheld the quota, while Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Rabindra Bhat dissented from the majority opinion.

A total of four judgements were passed.

The petitioners challenged the 103rd amendment to the Constitution that introduced changes to Articles 15 and 16 that deal with the right to equality and provide the basis for reservations.

The Union government introduced the Economically Weaker Sections quota for those who cannot avail of the reservations granted to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, but have an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh.

However, if the family owns more than five acres of agricultural land or 1,000 square feet of residential land, the person will not be eligible for the reservation.

On Monday, Justice Maheshwari, the first to deliver his verdict, held that the amendment does not violate Constitution or breach the 50% limit set on giving reservations, reported Live Law.

Concurring with Maheshwari, Justice Trivedi said that the amendment that allows states to make make special provisions for those other than the members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities has to be treated as an affirmative action by Parliament, reported Bar and Bench.

“They cannot be treated at par with citizens of general category,” she added. “Such classification does not violate the equality code.”

Trivedi, however, called for the need to reevaluate the quota system in the spirit of transformative constitutionalism but said that it cannot be denied that caste system in India led to introduction of reservations so that Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities get a level-playing field.

Justice Pardiwala also concurred with Maheshwari’s and Trivedi’s judgement, according to Bar and Bench.

Pardiwala said that the reservations had started over 70 years ago to end social and economic inequality and has helped in minimising the gap.

“The ones who have moved ahead should be removed from backward classes so that ones in need can be helped,” he said. “The ways to determine backward classes need a re-look so that ways are relevant in todays time.”

Agreeing with Trivedi, the judge also said that the reservation should not continue for an indefinite time and become a vested interest.

Justice Bhat held that the Constitution does not permit exclusion and the 103rd amendment undermines the fabric of social justice and thereby the basic structure doctrine, which states that the Constitution has certain characteristics that cannot be erased by its legislature.

“By excluding the poor among SC/ST/OBC from economically backward classes, the amendment practices constitutionally prohibited forms of discrimination,” he held, adding that the bulk of the poor belong to these categories.

Stating that the bulk of the poor belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes or Other Backward Class categories, Bhat said that amendment, though valid, had to go as it is in violation of the basic structure.

Lalit concurred with Bhat’s judgement.

EWS quota

Last year, the Supreme Court had made a prima facie observation that these criteria seemed arbitrary. Since the income criteria of Rs 8 lakh per annum were used to exclude the “creamy layer” from the Other Backward Classes quota, the court questioned if the Centre had mechanically included the distinction for Economically Weaker Sections as well.

During the hearings, the Supreme Court had said it wanted to examine whether the 10% quota for upper caste economically weak aspirants in government jobs and college admissions violated the basic structure of the Constitution.

Advocate Mohan Gopal, representing a group of petitioners, had told the Supreme Court that the 103rd amendment is a “fraud on the Constitution”.

The Centre had defended the legislation, saying that the quota for the Economically Weaker Sections did not erode the rights of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities as they already enjoy a lot of benefits.