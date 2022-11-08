Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said on Monday that the word “Hindu” originated from Persia and has no connection with India, ANI reported.

“Where has the word ‘Hindu’ come from?” Jarkiholi asked. “It has come from Persia…So, what is its relation with India? How’s ‘Hindu’ yours? Check on WhatsApp, and Wikipedia, the term isn’t yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?… Its meaning is horrible.”

The working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee made the statement at an event in the Belagavi district. A video of the remarks has been widely shared on social media.

#WATCH| "Where has 'Hindu' term come from?It's come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?...Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

He also said that the word originates from the region that now comprises Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. “What is the connection of the word Hindu with India?” he asked. “Then how can you accept it? This should be debated.”

Commenting on the remarks, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Ashwathnarayan CN said that the Congress should respect the culture and sentiments of citizens, NDTV reported. “They should not be creating confusion,” he said. “Respect the sentiments, respect the culture instead of being critical. Don’t create unnecessary controversies, it is not good in the interest of the societies.”

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party unequivocally condemns the remarks attributed to Jarkiholi.

“Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality,” he said. “Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief and faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate and deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally.”