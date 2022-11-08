India on Monday said that it supports the United Nations’ ‘Early Warnings for All Executive Action Plan’ for combating natural hazards.

Addressing the agency’s Climate Conference, also known as COP27, in Egypt, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that such a system would reduce vulnerability and ensure preparedness and timely response to natural hazards.

“The global pace of climate mitigation is not enough to contain the rate of climate change,” Yadav said. “There is an urgent need for the world to acknowledge the cascading natural hazards that cause substantial losses around the world.”

Attended the UN Secretary-General High-Level Round Table to launch the agenda on Early Warnings for All.



With climate finance still scarce, climate adaptation in the form of early warning is key in securing lives and livelihoods. India fully supports the agenda.

He, however, added that such issues are highlighted only for a limited time and then soon lose attention.

“The countries most able to do something about it are the least affected,” Yadav said at the conference. “They are also the biggest contributors to climate change.”

The environment minister also talked about the steps taken by India to highlight its warning system regarding natural hazards.

“We have reduced mortality from cyclones by up to 90% over the last 15 years,” he said. “On both east and west coasts, we have nearly 100% coverage of early warning systems for cyclones. Similarly for other hazards – such as heat waves – we are making swift progress, leading to much greater resilience of our communities.”

He also said that India is spearheading the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which aims to develop applications of climate forecast and early warning for reducing infrastructure losses and disruption in basic services.

Yadav said that the coalition includes 31 countries and eight member organisations.

“There is a growing footprint in Africa region,” he said. “South Sudan and European Investment Bank are the latest members endorsing the charter.”