The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar for alleged abusing party MP Supriya Sule.

Sattar had allegedly used a derogatory term for a beggar while speaking about Sule in the city of Aurangabad, according to The New Indian Express. He was commenting on allegations that Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had received money to support the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party members held protests in front of Sattar’s home in Mumbai. Vidya Chavan, the state president of the party’s women’s wing demanded that Shinde should ask the agriculture minister to resign.

महिला प्रदेशाध्यक्ष विद्याताई चव्हाण यांच्या नेतृत्वात अब्दुल सत्तार यांच्या मुंबई येथील शासकीय निवासस्थानी जोरदार घोषणाबाजी करत आंदोलन केले. — NCP (@NCPspeaks) November 7, 2022

Chavan also sought the resignation of state minister Gulabrao Patil, claiming that he insulted Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare by referring to her as a “heroine”.

She said: “We condemn this use of filthy language against women. If the actions are not taken immediately then NCP will protest across the state.”

Rupali Chakankar, the head of the state women’s commission, urged the director general of police to look into the statement and take action. She said that the remarks were an insult to the status and hard work of women.

Later on Monday, Sattar expressed regret for his remarks but claimed that he had no intention to hurt women’s sentiments, according to PTI.

Sule declined to comment on the matter. However, her husband Sadanand Sule said that the attack was aimed not just against the NCP MP, but all women.

“So the misogynistic leaders continue their tirade against Supriya and by default all women, who stand up to their macho behaviour and expose their character and abilities,” he said. “...This statement by a sitting cabinet Minister in Maharashtra tantamounts to giving her money – the conjecture is well established.”

First it was go work in the kitchen and elsewhere, & now this statement by a sitting cabinet Minister in Maharashtra tantamounts to giving her money- the conjecture is well established. These are the people who are legislators & claim to be part of a ‘new’ progressive सरकार (2/3) — sadanandsule (@sadanandsule) November 7, 2022

Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde, said that there was no question of the minister resigning from his post, India Today reported.

“As spokesperson, I have apologised on behalf of Abdul Sattar. We respect Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, but there is no question of giving resignation